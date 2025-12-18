Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Onslaught continues for Ranveer Singh starrer, Another 20cr plus day on Day 14

The Dhurandhar onslaught at the box office shows no signs of slowing down, with the film adding yet another Rs. 20 crore nett plus day to its staggering tally. The Ranveer Singh starrer is looking to collect around Rs. 22.50 crore nett approx on its 2nd Thursday, a drop of just 10 per cent from Wednesday. At the kind of level Dhurandhar is operating, sharper-than-normal declines are usually expected as the business begins to stabilise. Dhurandhar, however, has not dropped big even once so far.

With this, the total box office collection after two weeks stands at Rs. 438.50 crore nett approx. The second week alone is Rs. 242 crore nett approx, which was already a record two days ago and has only consolidated since. The 2nd Thursday numbers are another daily collection record for Dhurandhar, smashing the previous best of Rs. 14 crore nett held by PK, which came on New Year’s Day holiday. The next best, Baahubali 2 (Hindi), had managed around Rs. 12.75 crore nett, making Dhurandhar a ridiculous 75 per cent higher. Beating records is one thing; obliterating them by such margins is almost absurd.

Dhurandhar faces competition from Avatar: Fire and Ash, but that hardly seems to have made a dent, with the film retaining almost 75-80 per cent of its screenings in the third week. That number may grow further by morning. It needs to be seen how the film holds tomorrow, as that will largely determine how far up it can go. It is locked to cross Rs. 600 crore, even Rs. 700 croe nett feels like a done deal. The business in the third weekend will tell if it can go on to beat the all-time Hindi topper Pushpa 2 and… *whispers* hit Rs. 800 crore nett. If advances and showcasing are to go by, it's looking good... very good.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 31.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 49.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 55.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 29.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 29.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 25.00 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 22.50 cr. Total Rs. 438.50 cr.

