Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film approaches 500cr in India with a record breaking 3rd Saturday

Dhurandhar collected Rs. 32 crore nett approx on its 3rd Saturday at the Indian box office. The third weekend for the Ranveer Singh starrer is on track to collect Rs. 87-88 crore nett, which will not just be a new record for a Hindi film but will take out the entire third week of all films but one, i.e. Pushpa 2 (Hindi). Even there, it will be close and will be taken out in just four days on Monday.

The growth yesterday was roughly 50 per cent from Friday, which is lesser than the 70-80 per cent jumps we are seeing from films nowadays in their later weekends. However, those films are also not collecting at the level that Dhurandhar is and naturally, at that level, growth in percentage will appear smaller. The 3rd Saturday adds another day to the list of record daily collection for the film, and this list will continue to grow as it is so far ahead of the rest.

Notably, the film took the All-India daily collection record as well, beating Rs. 35.25 crore GROSS of Baahubali 2 with Rs. 38.50 crore approx. Dhurandhar took the record for 3rd Friday in NETT terms but missed marginally in GROSS, which it managed yesterday. This is a first, and more to come in the days ahead. In fact, it might be a first for a Bollywood film, as most of the earlier-day records would be with pan-India films like Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2. This might be something to look into.

All this, while competing with a major new release, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The running total for the film stands at Rs. 492 crore approx. It will be entering the coveted Rs. 500 crore nett club today on its seventeenth day of release. Dhurandhar remains on course to not just cross Rs. 700 crore nett but overtake Pushpa 2 (Hindi) as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time domestically. The Rs. 800 crore nett milestone also remains in play, though there will be work to do for that in the coming weeks.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 242.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 21.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 32.00 cr. Total Rs. 491.50 cr.

ALSO READ: Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collections: James Cameron film gross 48 crore in India in 2 days