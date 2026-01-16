Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film at 770cr in 6 weeks with another weekly record

Dhurandhar collected Rs. 25 crore nett approx in its sixth week at the Indian box office. The drop from the fifth week was 44 per cent, which is a superb hold. The hold was aided by Sankranti holidays as the film collected well on weekdays, particularly on the last two days. The sixth week is once again a record for Hindi films, surpassing the previous record by nearly 50 per cent. The Ranveer Singh starrer holds all the weekly records except for the first one.

The total box office collections for Dhurandhar stand at Rs. 770 crore nett approx. The film is headed for a finish somewhere around Rs. 790 crore nett. While it may still reach Rs. 800 crore nett, that will need it to have a very strong seventh week of over Rs. 15 crore nett and then continue to collect after the release of Border 2 next week. The first can be done, but the latter will be a bit tough, though not impossible.

Irrespective of where it finally lands, Dhurandhar is already the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. The film has also become highest grossing Hindi film in AP-Nizam, surpassing Jawan. That makes it four circuit records for the film, with two in North (Delhi-UP and East Punjab) and two in South (Mysore and AP-Nizam). It is also a record for Hindi films in Tamil Nadu, but Kerala is short.

Dhurandhar is nearing the 3.50 crore footfalls, which would make it the first Bollywood film to reach that level since Dangal, considering the Hindi version alone (Jawan did it in all versions). At one time, toppling Dangal seemed like a possibility, but that is no longer the case. Having said that, it must be noted that the box office has gone down from the better days of the 2010s. Although the fall seems less for bigger films, as they tend to have longer runs nowadays due to less competition, it is there. Besides, there are places which are simply not collecting the way they used to. In that context, the footfalls, even though they will be short of Dangal, are probably of the same level, perhaps even better.

Then there is the matter of whether the film should be classified as an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. It would have been easier if it topped the Rs. 800 crore nett benchmark, but then there are other caveats, such as footfalls are not to that level, and the number includes a significant amount of feeding in the first week. A more detailed note addressing this classification will be put out in the coming days.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 162.00 cr. Week Four Rs. 100.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 44.75 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 6th Saturday Rs. 5.75 cr. 6th Sunday Rs. 6.25 cr. 6th Monday Rs. 2.25 cr. 6th Tuesday Rs. 2.50 cr. 6th Wednesday Rs. 2.75 cr. 6th Thursday Rs. 2.75 cr. Total Rs. 770.00 cr.

