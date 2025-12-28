Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film becomes biggest Bollywood film in India surpassing Jawan

Dhurandhar collected Rs. 19.50 crore nett approx on its 4th Saturday, which brings its running total to Rs. 636 crore approx. Needless to say, this is yet another daily collection record for the film. Dhurandhar now holds every single daily record for Hindi films starting from the 1st Thursday of its release. It is also an all-India daily record, the fifth to its name so far, and many more to come.

The growth from Friday stood at around 30 per cent, which is slightly muted, but that is because Friday was elevated with a holiday element. Even then, the Saturday jump has come in better than the expectations were yesterday. The film can get to the Rs. 100 crore mark for the fourth week. Adding some perspective, that would be outright insane, considering the previous record for the fourth week stands at Rs. 50.75 crore nett, and Dhurandhar will end up doubling that figure or more.

Dhurandhar emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India yesterday, surpassing Jawan. It is now cruising towards Pushpa 2 (Hindi) to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India, which should happen as early as the fifth week. Beyond that, there is the Rs. 800 crore nett mark, which appears a bit difficult, unless of course the film surprises once again. The film faces minimal competition through January and can comfortably sustain its run until Border 2 in the Republic Day week.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 242.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 163.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 15.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 19.50 cr. Total Rs. 636.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday film struggles, collects Rs 6 crore on Saturday