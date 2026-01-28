Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film breaks 25 year old Eighth week record

Dhurandhar collected Rs. 50 lakh nett approx on its 8th Tuesday. With this, the film has netted Rs. 4.50 crore in the first five days of its eighth week, breaking a 25 YEAR OLD eighth week record for Hindi films previously held by Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Notably, the film has taken the record in a week when the top-grossing film is another Sunny Deol film, Border 2.

While Gadar will hold the record in the ACTUAL collection, i.e. GROSS, the fact that the record this old has fallen even in NETT, which is the reporting standard of the Hindi film industry, is highly impressive. Dhurandhar now holds all the weekly records for Hindi films till the eighth week, except for the first week, which is held by Jawan (Pushpa 2, including dubbed films). Expecting the ninth week record is probably a stretch, not just because it will be a difficult target that would need a very strong hold, but also due to the possibility of a digital release next week. While there is no official announcement yet, an eight-week theatrical window is the industry norm, so it is very much expected. That said, this film has done many things which were a stretch; maybe it can do that again.

The total box office collections for the Ranveer Singh starrer stand at Rs. 784 crore nett approx. It will be around Rs. 785 crore at the end of this week. Digital release will mean a fall in business, so it is likely going to close somewhere between Rs. 785-790 crore, just shy of the Rs. 800 crore benchmark. Earlier, the film became the first Bollywood film to nett Rs. 700 crore in India.

In terms of footfalls, Dhurandhar has crossed 3.50 crore admissions, becoming the first Bollywood film to achieve this since Dangal (Jawan did it across all versions). At one time, toppling Dangal seemed like a possibility, but it wasn’t to be. Having said that, it is worth noting that the box office has gone down from the better days of the 2010s. Although the fall seems less for bigger films, as they tend to have longer runs nowadays due to less competition, it is there. Besides, there are places which are simply not collecting the way they used to. In that context, the footfalls, even though they will be short of Dangal, are probably of the same level, perhaps even better.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 161.75 cr. Week Four Rs. 100.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 44.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 23.25 cr. Week Seven Rs. 11.75 cr. 8th Friday Rs. 0.50 cr. 8th Saturday Rs. 1.00 cr. 8th Sunday Rs. 1.30 cr. 8th Monday Rs. 1.20 cr. 8th Tuesday Rs. 0.50 cr. Total Rs. 784.00 cr.

