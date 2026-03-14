Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film completes 100 days run in India

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to invade cinemas worldwide this coming weekend, but before that, Dhurandhar is back in cinemas with a re-release. Technically, it's not a re-release because the film never ceased its original run; it's more like an expansion. The film was playing in close to 200 cinemas in fourteenth week, that number rose to over 800 this week.

On its 15th Friday, i.e. 99th day in release, the Ranveer Singh starrer collected Rs. 20 lakh nett approx. Today, the film celebrates its 100th day in release and is collecting in lakhs. In fact, the fifteenth weekend for the film ends up collecting close to a crore; the fifteenth week certainly will be over.

The running total for the film stands at just over Rs. 789 crore nett. The film will close its run at over Rs. 790 crore nett as the highest-grossing Bollywood/Hindi film of all time in India. This will be the figure that its successor, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will aim to beat; the way presales have gone so far, chances are bright.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 161.75 cr. Week Four Rs. 100.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 44.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 23.00 cr. Week Seven Rs. 11.75 cr. Week Eight Rs. 5.50 cr. Week Nine Rs. 1.75 cr. Week Ten Rs. 0.75 cr. Week Eleven Rs. 0.25 cr. Week Twelve Rs. 0.15 cr. Week Thirteen Rs. 0.10 cr. Week Fourteen Rs. 0.20 cr. 15th Friday Rs. 0.20 cr. Total Rs. 788.15 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh starrer previews approach Rs. 20 Cr, full advances open now