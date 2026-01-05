Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh film conquers fifth week record in three days, nets Rs 734 crore in 31 days

Dhurandhar collected Rs. 12 crore nett approx on its fifth Sunday, wrapping its fifth weekend at Rs. 31 crore nett approx. The drop from the fourth weekend was just 45 per cent. That marks not only the biggest fifth weekend of all time for a Hindi film, but also the biggest fifth week already in just three days. Earlier, the film had taken the second week record in five days, the third week in four days and the fourth week in three days.

The running total for the film stands at Rs. 733.50 crore nett approx after thirty-one days in release. It is now just Rs. 5 crore nett short of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) to become the highest grossing Hindi film of all time. It should reach there by Tuesday, unless it shows an unusually strong hold and takes the record today itself. From today, the film is largely out of the holiday period, and it will be the first normal day after a long stretch of holidays. This should lead to a noticeable drop in business, but then this film has surprised so far, so you never know.

Up ahead, the film is going to comfortably cross the Rs. 750 crore mark, possibly by the end of this week. A finish of over Rs. 775 crore is a done deal. The only question now is how close it can get to the Rs. 800 crore nett, or whether it can actually top it.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 242.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 162.00 cr. Week Four Rs. 102.00 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 10.75 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. Total Rs. 733.50 cr.

