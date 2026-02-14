Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film continue to collect in week ten, adds up Rs. 787 Cr

Dhurandhar made its digital debut two weeks ago, which understandably caused a drop in business, but it continues to draw audiences in cinemas. The Ranveer Singh starrer spy-thriller brought in Rs. 75 lakh nett approx in its tenth week at the Indian box office. The drop from the ninth week was around 57 per cent. The film is breaking records digitally as well. In the first two weeks of release, the film has amassed the most views ever for a Hindi film on Netflix.

With an eight-week digital release window, films rarely make it past eight weeks nowadays. Dhurandhar collecting nearly a crore in its tenth week is outstanding, and that’s what the box office run of this film has been.

The total box office collections for the film stand at Rs. 787 crore nett approx. The run is pretty much over now; it may add another Rs. 50-100 lakh to its tally, which will push it over/around Rs. 788 crore nett. The second part of the film is slated to release on the 19th next month. It is possible there is some expansion a week before that, and that may add some more. In all probability, it is going to close its run just shy of the Rs. 800 crore nett benchmark, unless, of course, that expansion, if it happens at all, surprises in a big way and pushes it over.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 161.75 cr. Week Four Rs. 100.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 44.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 23.00 cr. Week Seven Rs. 11.75 cr. Week Eight Rs. 5.50 cr. Week Nine Rs. 1.75 cr. Week Ten Rs. 0.75 cr. Total Rs. 787.25 cr.

