Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film EXPLODES in 2nd weekend overseas, tops 500cr worldwide

Dhurandhar had an outstanding second weekend at the overseas box office, collecting USD 5.50 million approx (Rs. 49 crore). The Ranveer Singh starrer recorded a phenomenal 68 per cent jump in business from its opening weekend. This brings its total gross to USD 11.95 million (Rs. 108 crore) approx. Combined with Rs. 400 crore gross box office collections from India, the worldwide gross for the film amounts to Rs. 508 crore.

The second weekend numbers are the third-highest ever for a Bollywood film, just behind Jawan (USD 7.10 million) and Pathaan (USD 6.80 million). This is with the film not just missing the release in the Middle Eastern markets but also battling capacity constraints across all major markets. Just counting out Middle Eastern markets, Dhurandhar comes at the top, ahead of both Jawan and Pathaan.

The United States is the top collecting market, crossing the USD 5 million mark, with an outstanding USD 2.40 million second weekend. Australia can actually be termed the best performer, and it is here where the capacity issues are most severe. The film was running housefull in most of the top locations for Indian films, with the top chain recording 90 per cent occupancy over the weekend. The film is on course to challenge Animal as the top grosser in the country. The United Kingdom was slow to start last week, but in the second weekend was posting near record numbers. Similarly, other smaller markets also picked up well. Germany grossed a superb EUR 150K in its second weekend on a very limited release.

The Territorial Breakdown for Dhurandhar Overseas Box Office is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 5,025,000 Canada USD 2,160,000 Australia USD 1,640,000 New Zealand USD 225,000 Nepal USD 260,000 United Kingdom USD 1,650,000 Germany USD 265,000 Rest of Europe USD 375,000 Rest of World USD 350,000 OVERSEAS USD 11,950,000

With uber-strong momentum, huge spillover and the incoming holiday period, the film is locked to breach the USD 20 million mark now, and USD 25 million seems quite achievable. That may appear smaller in comparison to the nearly USD 50 million of Jawan and Pathaan, and on par with some of the other films that have grossed USD 25-30 million, but here this will be done while missing the Middle Eastern markets, which could have added USD 5-10 million and purely on strength of four major markets, which will be doing record or near record numbers.

