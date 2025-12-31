Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film goes UP on Tuesday, On course to 100 crore fourth week

Dhurandhar collected Rs. 10.75 crore nett approx on its fourth Tuesday. This brings its running total to Rs. 678.25 crore nett approx. The film has collected Rs. 77 crore nett approx from five days of the fourth week. The fourth week was already a record within just three days and is now moving towards Rs. 100 crore nett fourth week. That seems very likely at the moment, as it has New Year's Eve and New Year's Day for the remaining two days of the week, which should see a bump in business.

There was once again a growth in business on Tuesday despite not having discounted ticket prices. This is probably because Tuesday, being a discount day, has been communicated throughout the year, and that incremental audience is still turning up, though not at the same levels. This, however, isn’t a good thing, as discount day has been one positive thing to come out of the exhibition sector, building strong patronage. When the biggest film out there is skipping it, it is betraying that very audience. It was somewhat understandable not to do it in the first week or even the second, as you don’t want to sell your premium product on discount when it has taken off, but in the third and fourth weeks, they should have gone for it.

Discount days have been part of exhibitions across the world for a long time now, and they see very favourable numbers. It was finally done this year in India, and the response has been there to see with Tuesdays seeing admits higher than Fridays and on par with Saturdays. Some in trade have been propagating against it and discounts in general, which is simply moronic. Cinegoing had been priced out for a large section of the audience in this country over the last two decades, but the discounts have been one small step in the right direction.

Dhurandhar became the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India on Saturday, surpassing Jawan. It is now cruising towards becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India, surpassing Pushpa 2 (Hindi), which is expected to happen as early as the fifth week. Beyond that, there is the Rs. 800 crore nett mark, which appears a bit difficult, unless of course the film surprises again in the fifth and sixth week. The film faces minimal competition through January and can comfortably sustain its run until Border 2 in the Republic Day week.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 242.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 163.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 15.00 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 19.50 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 21.50 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 10.00 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 10.75 cr. Total Rs. 678.25 cr.

