Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film kicks off 5th week with record Friday

Dhurandhar kicked off its fifth week with, once again, a record-breaking day, collecting Rs. 8 crore nett approx on its fifth Friday. The week-on-week drop from the previous Friday is sub-50 per cent. This is the biggest fifth Friday of all time, ahead of Rs. 6.25 crore nett by Chhaava, which came on holiday for Holi. Chhavva holds the record for the fifth week at around Rs. 28 crore nett, which Dhurandhar shall comfortably overtake during the weekend itself.

Normally, from a Rs. 8 crore Friday, one would expect closer to Rs. 40 crore nett weekend and Rs. 60 crore nett week. However, since there is still a holiday element in effect, the growth over the weekend is expected to be muted. For now, the target will be to go over Rs. 30 crore for the weekend, and the week could be around Rs. 45 crore. That said, Rs. 50 crore remains doable.

The running total for the film stands at Rs. 712 crore nett. It will be around Rs. 735 crore nett by the end of this weekend, and then it's a matter of a day or two before it becomes the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India, surpassing Pushpa 2 (Hindi). Up ahead, the film is going to comfortably cross the Rs. 750 crore mark, most likely by the end of this week. A finish of over Rs. 775 crore is a done deal. The only question now is how close it can get to the Rs. 800 crore nett, or whether it can actually top it. It would have been a whole lot easier if it were closer to Rs. 10 crore yesterday, but it still can be done.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 242.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 163.00 cr. Week Four Rs. 102.50 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 8.00 cr. Total Rs. 712.00 cr.

