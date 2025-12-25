Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film marches on, Nets 577cr in 20 days

Dhurandhar collected Rs. 17.25 crore nett approx on its 3rd Wednesday, recording a surge in business once again, this time due to Christmas Eve, which led to better business in the night shows due to the holiday the next day. The running total now stands at Rs. 577 crore nett approx. The film may cross the Rs. 600 crore nett mark today. Even if it misses, it will be by just a crore or two.

The third week has netted Rs. 138 crore nett approx in six days. It will be crossing Rs. 150 crore nett today, which is an insane feat as no other Hindi film has hit even Rs. 100 crore nett in the third week.

The fourth week is going to be huge as well with the New Year holidays. It could be another Rs. 100 crore week, which will take it over the Rs. 700 crore nett mark by the end of it. The film doesn’t face much competition in January and can easily have a run till Border 2 in Republic Day week. The film remains firmly on track to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, surpassing Rs. 738 crore nett of Pushpa 2 (Hindi). However, the Rs. 800 crore nett mark now appears a bit difficult, unless of course the film surprises once again.

In terms of footfalls, Dhurandhar stands at around 2.50 crore. It is going to join the 3 crore club sometime next week, which will make it only the fifth Bollywood film to do so post-pandemic after Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan and Stree 2. By the end of its run, the film is likely to cross 3.50 crore footfalls as well and could even go on to challenge Dangal as the most-watched Bollywood film in the last twenty years.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 242.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 21.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 32.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 35.50 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 15.75 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 16.50 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 17.25 cr. Total Rs. 577.00 cr.

