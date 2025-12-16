Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film posts a ridiculous near Rs 30 crore 2nd Monday

Dhurandhar registered a phenomenal Rs. 29 crore nett approx on its 2nd Monday. That gives the film another daily record, demolishing the previous record of Rs. 19 crore nett by Pushpa 2 (Hindi) by over 50 percent. The first four days of the 2nd week have collected Rs. 164 crore nett, for an eleven-day total box office collection of Rs. 360 crore nett. The full second week is expected to collect over Rs. 230 crore nett.

The film had a minuscule drop of just 5 percent from its 2nd Friday. This kind of hold, although rare, can be seen in the first week when a film is appreciated and is growing from the level at which it opened. However, for this to happen in the second week, when you expect the film to have stabilised a bit, is utter insanity, and that’s what the run of this film has been so far.

Making sense of this trend, one key contributing factor is the longer runtime. At over three hours, it not only limits the number of daily shows but also narrows the time windows in which a large section of the audience can watch it. Consequently, even if there is spare capacity early or late in the day, the prime-time shows are running at capacity. This was visible over the weekend, when advances were pointing to a bigger day than what eventually materialised. That unconsumed demand is now spilling over into the weekdays. That aside, the film is gaining additional awareness every day, turning into a cultural phenomenon, getting into mainstream media and conversation.

The 2nd Monday business makes the Rs. 600 crore nett mark a lock. The Rs. 700 crore nett, which seemed a bit of a stretch just yesterday, no longer looks out of reach. Of course, there will be work to do for the weeks ahead, particularly the next week when it faces Avatar 3, but at this point, it is clearly doable.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 31.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 49.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 55.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 29.00 cr. Total Rs. 360.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar vs Animal vs Pushpa 2 (Hindi): Day wise box office collection showdown