Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film ride past 1000 crore worldwide with 24 million plus overseas

Dhurandar grossed USD 2.35 million approx in its fourth weekend overseas, which brings its cumulative overseas box office gross to USD 24.40 million (Rs. 220 crore) approx. Combined with Rs. 789 crore approx from India, the Ranveer Singh starrer topped the Rs. 1000 crore mark globally, with its worldwide box office take of Rs. 1009 crore approx to date. Dhurandhar is the fourth Bollywood and eighth Indian film to enter the coveted Rs. 1000 crore club.

The overseas box office run for the film has been exceptional right from the first week. The film has posted phenomenal holds week after week and is now making full use of the holiday period. The film is near the USD 25 million mark and is headed for a finish in the high-20s, near USD 30 million. That’s despite not releasing in the Middle Eastern markets, which could have added another USD 10 million to its total, possibly hitting USD 40 million.

Dhurandhar is poised to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in three major overseas markets: the United States, Canada and Australia. In the latter two, it will also be a record for Indian cinema. In the United States, Dhurandhar crossed the USD 10 million mark this weekend, becoming only the third Bollywood film to do so, after Dangal and Pathaan. Canada and Australia saw it cross Pathaan to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film, just behind Animal. It will reach the top in the coming days.

The only one missing will be the United Kingdom, but even there, it will be reaching the top two and that itself is a grand achievement. This is a market where the Pakistani diaspora forms a significant portion of the audience for Indian films, and given the patriotic undertones in the film, it would ordinarily see limited patronage from that segment. However, being set in Pakistan and based on the Pakistani underworld has generated considerable curiosity, which appears to be drawing audiences in, nonetheless.

The Territorial Breakdown for the Overseas Box Office for Dhurandhar is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 10,400,000 Canada USD 4,625,000 Australia USD 3,130,000 New Zealand USD 405,000 Nepal USD 450,000 Singapore USD 325,000 Rest of Asia USD 350,000 United Kingdom USD 3,350,000 Germany USD 530,000 Rest of Europe USD 625,000 Rest of World USD 200,000 OVERSEAS USD 24,390,000

