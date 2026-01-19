Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film rises to 776cr after record seventh weekend

In its seventh weekend, Dhurandhar collected Rs. 7.50 crore nett approx at the Indian box office. This is not just the record for the seventh weekend, but nearly took out the seventh week record of Rs. 8.75 crore held by Stree 2. The film showcased better growth over the weekend this week as compared to what it has so far. Sunday was more than double that of Friday, while most of the week, it was less than that.

The total box office for the Ranveer Singh starrer has risen to Rs. 776 crore nett approx. The film will be around Rs. 780 crore nett by the end of this week, and then the release of Border 2 is expected to cut its run. It is headed for a finish around Rs. 790 crore nett, just short of the Rs. 800 crore benchmark. That will be something that the sequel will target to achieve. The film is the highest-grossing Bollywood and Hindi film of all time in India. It was the first Bollywood film to top the Rs. 700 crore nett mark and nearly became the first to Rs. 800 crore nett.

Dhurandhar is nearing the 3.50 crore footfalls, which would make it the first Bollywood film to reach that level since Dangal, considering the Hindi version alone (Jawan did it in all versions). At one time, toppling Dangal seemed like a possibility, but that is no longer the case. Having said that, it is worth noting that the box office has gone down from the better days of the 2010s. Although the fall seems less for bigger films, as they tend to have longer runs nowadays due to less competition, it is there. Besides, there are places which are simply not collecting the way they used to. In that context, the footfalls, even though they will be short of Dangal, are probably of the same level, perhaps even better.

Then there is the matter of whether the film should be classified as an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. It would have been easier if it topped the Rs. 800 crore nett benchmark, but then there are other caveats, such as A) footfalls are not at that level, and B) the number includes a significant amount of feeding in the first week. A more detailed note addressing this classification will be put out in the coming days.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 161.75 cr. Week Four Rs. 100.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 44.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 24.00 cr. 7th Friday Rs. 1.50 cr. 7th Saturday Rs. 2.75 cr. 7th Sunday Rs. 3.25 cr. Total Rs. 776.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Circuit Positions: Ranveer Singh starrer tops in Delhi UP, East Punjab and Mysore