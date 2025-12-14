Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film scores record 2nd weekend, tops 300cr net in India and 500cr worldwide

Dhurandhar is looking to collect Rs. 56-57 crore nett approx on its 2nd Sunday at the Indian box office. The total box office collections in India for the film stand at Rs. 334 crore nett approx after ten days in release. With another, an est. Rs. 105 crore from the overseas markets, the worldwide box office gross for the film has surpassed the Rs. 500 crore mark.

On Sunday, Rs. 60 crore nett was there for the film, but it ran out of capacity across all major centres, which kept it slightly short. The growth from Saturday is around 10-12 per cent, which is superb for a film with business skewed towards urban centres, and even more so considering the sheer scale at which it is operating. The growth has mainly come from mass circuits, while bigger centres such as Mumbai and Delhi-NCR remained largely flat compared to Saturday.

Dhurandhar has swept daily records for Hindi films on all three days of the weekend and naturally has taken the record for the second weekend to its name with an astonishing Rs. 137-138 crore nett approx. That beats the previous best of Rs. 114 crore nett by Pushpa 2 (Hindi). It hasn’t just beaten the previous records but has done so by being so far ahead of the rest. Since the film is so far ahead of the rest, more daily records are expected to fall in the days ahead.

Looking ahead, the film is going to comfortably surpass the Rs. 500 crore nett mark and is now gunning for becoming the first Rs. 600 crore nett original Hindi film. There is going to be competition from Avatar: Fire and Ash next week, but it's not a killer as the audiences for the two films are different, and then there is a huge holiday period to follow at the end of the month. The Rs. 700 crore nett mark is probably a bit of a stretch, but it's not ruled out yet.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 30.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 50.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 57.00 cr. Total Rs. 334.00 cr.

