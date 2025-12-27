Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film smashes 4th Friday record with a 15 crore

Dhurandhar collected Rs. 15 crore nett approx on its 4th Friday, which brings its running total to Rs. 616.50 crore approx. The holds are once again phenomenal, with the film declining just 30 per cent from its 3rd Friday. The 4th Friday is an all-time record for not just Hindi films (it smashed Rs. 5.75 crore nett of Chhaava) but all-India level as well, surpassing Rs. 11.25 crore GROSS of Baahubali 2 with Rs. 18 crore.

Under normal circumstances, a Rs. 15 crore Friday would guarantee a Rs. 100 crore plus week. However, here Friday is somewhat elevated due to the holiday factor, so growth over the weekend will likely be less than normal. Boxing Day isn’t an official holiday, but several corporates have it as an off day, and winter breaks are going on as well. Still, the Rs. 100 crore week isn’t ruled out, and the film can certainly get that. That would be outright insane, considering the previous record for the fourth week stands at Rs. 50.75 crore nett, and Dhurandhar could end up doubling that figure.

Dhurandhar is set to emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India today, as it overtakes Jawan, which netted Rs. 622 crore across all versions. It is now cruising towards Pushpa 2 (Hindi) to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India, which should happen as early as the fifth week. Beyond that, there is the Rs. 800 crore nett mark, which appears a bit difficult, unless of course the film surprises once again. The film faces minimal competition through January and can comfortably sustain its run until Border 2 in the Republic Day week.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 242.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 163.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 15.00 cr. Total Rs. 616.50 cr.

