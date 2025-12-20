Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film storms into third week with another 20 crore plus day

Dhurandhar entered its third week with a bang, collecting Rs. 21 crore nett approx on Friday at the Indian box office. This is the fifteenth consecutive Rs. 20 crore nett plus day for the film; it will certainly add two more over the weekend; no other Hindi film has managed even ten. The fifteen-day total box office collection stands at Rs. 460 crore nett approx. The film is expected to collect around Rs. 85-90 crore nett in its third weekend, a figure that would be on par with the entire third-week record for Hindi films.

The drop from the previous day is just less than 10 per cent, while the week-on-week drop from the 2nd Friday was a mere 33 per cent, which is phenomenal hold in general, but here even more so because the film faced competition from a major new release, Avatar: Fire and Ash. That, however, didn’t seem to have made a dent as the film on its 3rd Friday collected more than the new release.

The 3rd Friday numbers are a record, not just for Hindi films, but also a record at the India level, surpassing Rs. 19 crore nett of Baahubali 2 in all languages. In terms of GROSS, it fell marginally short, but starting today, it will start taking records in GROSS as well.

More importantly, yesterday's performance has made Rs. 700 crore a lock as the film will be crossing or near crossing Rs. 600 crore nett by the end of this week. In fact, beating the all-time record for the Highest-grossing Hindi film, currently held by Pushpa 2 (Hindi) at Rs. 738 crore nett, is also virtually a lock, though confirmation will come over the weekend. Rs. 800 crore nett is now in play, which seemed to be pretty much unfathomable for an original Hindi film. Again, the more clarity on the same, it will come over the weekend and then the days ahead, but as things stand today, they are good.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 242.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 21.00 cr. Total Rs. 459.50 cr.

