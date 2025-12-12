Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film strikes all time record for 2nd Friday netting 30cr plus

Dhurandhar is looking to collect Rs. 31 crore nett approx on its 2nd Friday. This is the first time ever that the Rs. 30 crore nett mark is breached for the 2nd Friday. Naturally, this is the biggest 2nd Friday of all time for a Hindi film, surpassing Pushpa 2 (Hindi) by a significant margin of 25 per cent.

The total box office collections for Dhurandhar stand at Rs. 220 crore nett approx. The film is on track to collect over Rs. 120 crore nett in its 2nd weekend, which could rise all the way to Rs. 140 crore nett plus. The film will cross Rs. 300 crore nett by Sunday, and then a lot more to come. The film built enormous momentum over its first week, beginning with an extraordinary weekend trend and carrying that strength into the weekdays. While the numbers stayed flat from Tuesday to Thursday, that was due to the tapering off of the feeding element; the organic collections were growing each day. By Thursday, already brushing up against all-time daily records, and now it has gone to altogether another level, obliterating the existing records.

Dhurandhar has now become a cultural phenomenon, getting into mainstream media and conversation, with its references to real-life events and political themes. This is reminiscent of the director’s previous film, Uri: The Surgical Strike, which saw a similar thing happening. That film opened to Rs. 8 crore nett on its first day and went on to collect Rs. 245 crore nett. This time, the trend isn’t just better but on a much larger scale.

The film is going to enjoy a huge holiday period of Christmas-New Year holidays at the end of the month, which is considered to be the most lucrative window at the box office. The stage is perfectly set for Dhurandhar to explode even further. Several records are now on the table, including the highest grosser of the year (Kantara: Chapter 1), the highest grossing original Hindi film of all time (Stree 2) and the highest grossing Bollywood film of all time (Jawan).

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 189.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 31.00 cr. Total Rs. 220.00 cr.

