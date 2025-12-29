Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film takes fourth week record in three days, tops 650cr

Dhurandhar collected Rs. 21.50 crore nett approx on its fourth Sunday, bringing its running total to Rs. 658 crore nett approx. The fourth weekend amounted to Rs. 56 crore nett approx, setting a new record for both the fourth weekend and the entire fourth week. Dhurandhar needed five days to surpass the second week record, four days to break the third week record, and now just three days to conquer the fourth week record. Going by this trend, it should be taking just two days for the fifth week… right?

The growth over the weekend was relatively muted due to the holiday period, but that should also enable smaller-than-normal drops on weekdays as the holiday period continues. The Rs. 100 crore plus fourth week remains a possibility; in fact, the film is on track for that. Only one film has crossed Rs. 50 crore nett mark in the fourth week, and that too just barely, and here Dhurandhar is going to double that, like it's nothing. That's what the box office has been for the last two weeks or so, with Dhurandhar simply demolishing all the previous records.

Dhurandhar became the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India on Saturday, surpassing Jawan. It is now cruising towards becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India, surpassing Pushpa 2 (Hindi), which is expected to happen as early as the fifth week. Beyond that, there is the Rs. 800 crore nett mark, which appears a bit difficult, unless of course the film surprises once again. The film faces minimal competition through January and can comfortably sustain its run until Border 2 in the Republic Day week.

Dhurandhar has already emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film in the East Punjab and Mysore circuits. The Delhi/UP circuit is expected to join this list in the coming days. In Mumbai, the film will overtake Pushpa 2 (Hindi) on the Maharashtra side but will fall short in Gujarat. Conversely, it has surpassed Chhaava in Gujarat but will remain well behind it in Maharashtra. Overall, Dhurandhar is set to finish third, behind these two films, though it will cross the Rs. 200 crore nett milestone.

Rajasthan, CI and CP Berar are likely to see the film rank second, trailing Pushpa 2 (Hindi). In the Eastern circuits, as well as Nizam and TNK, it is expected to come a couple of positions lower behind films like Jawan, Pathaan and some other films.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 242.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 163.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 15.00 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 19.50 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 21.50 cr. Total Rs. 657.50 cr.

