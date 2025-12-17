Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film takes the second week record in just five days

Dhurandhar went UP on its 2nd Tuesday in India, collecting Rs. 30 crore nett approx. While Tuesday growth has become a regular trend over the past year since the introduction of discount day, Dhurandhar HAS NOT opted for any of the discounts so far, and yet the film managed a surge in business. It could be due to extra audience turning up, as the habit has been cultivated now, or the film remains on the ramp still.

The twelve-day running total stands at Rs. 391 crore nett, including Rs. 195 crore from the five days of the second week. The second week is already a record for Hindi films, surpassing Rs. 178 crore of Pushpa 2 (Hindi), and there are two more days to go. The full week is on track to collect Rs. 240 crore nett or so. This underlines an interesting shift in business from the last decade, when it was easier or more often seen that a film broke the first week record, but now the first week record has been the same since Jawan in 2023, while the second week record has been renewed for the sixth time in the last three years.

That also hands Dhurandhar another daily record for Hindi films, and it's not even close as it beats the previous record of Rs. 17.50 crore nett by Chhaava, with an insane 65 per cent margin. For that matter, when considering the overall Indian box office records, Dhurandhar is second only to Baahubali: The Conclusion, which grossed Rs. 39.25 crore in all languages. The rate it is going, it may start beating those Baahubali 2 records in the coming days.

Dhurandhar was already a lock to become the first original Hindi film to cross Rs. 600 crore nett, and now, it is becoming more and more likely to collect Rs. 700 crore nett as well. Then of course, there is Rs. 738 crore nett of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) for becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. That seemed like an impossibility even on Sunday, but not anymore. A lot will depend on how it holds this coming Friday when it faces competition from Avatar 3.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 31.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 49.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 55.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 29.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 30.00 cr. Total Rs. 391.00 cr.

