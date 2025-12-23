Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film takes third week record in four days

Dhurandhar collected Rs. 15.50-16 crore nett approx on its 3rd Monday at the Indian box office. This brings its running total to Rs. 543 crore nett approx. The Ranveer Singh starrer has taken down the record for the biggest 3rd week for Hindi films in just four days. This is the first time, the Rs. 100 crore nett mark is crossed in week three. By the end of the week, the film shall comfortably hit Rs. 150 crore nett as well.

The drop on Monday was 30 per cent from Friday and 55 per cent from Sunday. This is the first somewhat normal drop this film has had so far; until now, the Monday holds were abnormally strong. Even here, it is better than normal hold, but this time it's due holiday period getting in, while the last two were just the film being on an insane run. This can be taken as an indication that the run is getting stabilised, though with holidays, business will again go to elevated levels.

Dhurandhar will be nearing the Rs. 600 crore nett mark by Thursday. The fourth week will again be huge with the New Year holidays, and it could be close to or even cross Rs. 700 crore nett by the end of it. The film doesn’t face much competition in January and can easily have a run till Border 2 in Republic Day week. It remains firmly on track to become the highest-grossing Hindi film, surpassing Rs. 738 crore nett of Pushpa 2 (Hindi). However, the Rs. 800 crore nett mark feels a bit difficult now after yesterday, unless of course the film surprises once again.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 242.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 21.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 32.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 35.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 15.50 cr. Total Rs. 543.00 cr.

