Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film tops Rs. 500 crore with a colossal third weekend

Dhurandhar collected Rs. 36 crore nett approx at the Indian box office on its 3rd Sunday. With that, the Ranveer Singh starrer crossed Rs. 500 crore nett, becoming the seventh Bollywood and the ninth Hindi film to enter the coveted Rs. 500 crore club. It took seventeen days for the film to hit the fifth century. The seventeen-day running total for the film stands at Rs. 528.50 crore nett approx.

The third weekend is a record for Hindi films, along with record daily collections for all three days, by huge margins. The previous record holder was Chhaava at Rs. 56.50 crore nett, and Dhurandhar has gone nearly 60 per cent over that. For that matter, the film almost took out the full third week record in just three days. The 3rd Sunday and 3rd weekend are also records at the All India level, surpassing the longstanding record of Baahubali 2. The film now has two daily records at the All India level; there are plenty more to come in the next three weeks.

All this, while competing with a major new release, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The film is entering a huge holiday period now. The business will sustain strongly over the next ten days or so. The film will most probably cross Rs. 600 crore nett by the end of its third week, if not by the next Friday at the latest. It is on course to not just cross Rs. 700 crore nett but overtake Pushpa 2 (Hindi) as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time domestically. The Rs. 800 crore nett milestone also remains in play, though there will be work to do for that in the coming weeks.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 242.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 21.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 32.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 36.00 cr. Total Rs. 528.50 cr.

