Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film tops 750cr in India, stays on course to 800cr

Dhurandhar collected Rs. 3.25 crore nett approx on its sixth Friday. This represents a roughly 10 per cent drop from the previous day, which is a pretty good hold in general, but even more so considering that weekdays last week held particularly well and there was competition from a major new release, The Raja Saab, this week.

This isn’t a record for the day *gasps*, what a flop!

It comes second behind Stree 2, which holds the record with Rs. 4.50 crore, aided significantly by the heavily discounted ticket prices on the National Cinema Day. Despite that, Dhurandhar will set a new record for the sixth week, as it will comfortably surpass Rs. 20 crore, possibly Rs. 25 crore, against Rs. 17 crore for Stree 2. There will be holidays on weekdays in various parts of the country, which should provide further help.

Dhurandhar crossed the Rs. 750 crore nett mark yesterday, with a running total of Rs. 751 crore approx. Friday has kept the film on course to reach Rs. 800 crore, though eventually it will come to how it collects after the release of Border 2, two weeks from now.

Dhurandhar has emerged as the most-watched original Hindi film theatrically in the post-pandemic era, with around 3.35 crore tickets sold. While the collections are far, far ahead of the recent top grossers, the difference isn’t that much in terms of footfalls. Apart from a higher contribution from multiplexes, the film had maintained enhanced ticket prices throughout its run, unlike most other films, which reduce their prices 2nd Monday onwards. Dhurandhar finally lowered its prices last week. The film is going to cross 3.50 crore footfalls, though surpassing the 3.70 crore footfalls of Dangal, to become the most-watched original Hindi film of the last twenty-five years, looks a bit challenging.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 162.00 cr. Week Four Rs. 101.00 cr. Week Five Rs. 47.25 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 3.25 cr. Total Rs. 751.00 cr.

