Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film tops 800 crore worldwide with a record breaking 3rd weekend overseas

Dhurandhar grossed USD 3.60 million (Rs. 32 crore) approx in its third weekend overseas, taking the cumulative overseas box office to USD 18.78 million (Rs. 169 crore) approx. Combined with Rs. 634 crore from the domestic Indian market, worldwide gross has now breached the Rs. 800 crore mark, standing at Rs. 803 crore. With the momentum it is carrying, Dhurandhar is now racing towards the Rs. 1000 crore mark, which it will reach sometime next week.

The third weekend grosses are a record for not just Bollywood but Indian cinema, surpassing Jawan and Baahubali: The Conclusion. This is despite the film missing a release in the Middle Eastern territories, which could have added a further 15-25 per cent to its overseas tally.

Dhurandhar is performing extraordinarily well across all the major markets. It is nearly certain to be the new record grosser for Bollywood in the United States and Australia, and also very likely to be the one in Canada as well. The last two will be records for Indian cinema as well. The United Kingdom may fall short of the record, but the film should still finish among the top two or three there. This is a market where the Pakistani diaspora forms a significant portion of the audience for Indian films, and given the patriotic undertones in the film, it would ordinarily see limited patronage from that segment. However, being set in Pakistan and based on the Pakistani underworld has generated considerable curiosity, which appears to be drawing audiences in, nonetheless.

Dhurandhar now appears locked to cross the USD 25 million mark, and the projections, with uber-strong momentum, huge spillover and the incoming holiday period, have moved to near USD 30 million. That may not appear much in comparison to the nearly USD 50 million of Jawan and Pathaan, and on par with some of the other films that have grossed USD 25-30 million, but here this will be done while missing the Middle Eastern markets, which could have added USD 5-10 million.

One also needs to remember that these numbers will be coming off a mere USD 750K opening day. We have had Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and Saiyaara as two films that showcased unprecedented legs, but both of them were from light genres of rom-com or a love story. Dhurandhar, being an action thriller, a genre not typically known for long legs, makes these trends even more remarkable.

The Territorial Breakdown for Overseas Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 7,800,000 Canada USD 3,475,000 Australia USD 2,515,000 New Zealand USD 335,000 Nepal USD 400,000 United Kingdom USD 2,675,000 Germany USD 400,000 Rest of Europe USD 525,000 Rest of World USD 650,000 OVERSEAS USD 18,775,000

