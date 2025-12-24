Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh films goes UP on 3rd Tuesday, Racing towards 600cr

Dhurandhar once again recorded a jump in collection on a Tuesday, despite not opting for the discounts. On its third Tuesday, the film netted Rs. 16.25 crore approx at the Indian box office, up around 3 per cent from Monday. This brings its running total to Rs. 560 crore nett approx, including Rs. 121 crore nett approx from the first five days of the third week. The third week is headed for over Rs. 160 crore nett. For some perspective, no other Hindi film has collected even Rs. 100 crore in its third week.

Dhurandhar will most likely cross the Rs. 600 crore nett mark by the end of its third week on Thursday. The fourth week is going to be huge as well with the New Year holidays. It could be another Rs. 100 crore week, which will take it over the Rs. 700 crore nett mark by the end of it. The film doesn’t face much competition in January and can easily have a run till Border 2 in Republic Day week. The film remains firmly on track to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, surpassing Rs. 738 crore nett of Pushpa 2 (Hindi). However, the Rs. 800 crore nett mark now appears a bit difficult, unless of course the film surprises once again.

In terms of footfalls, Dhurandhar stands at around 2.50 crore. It is going to join the 3 crore club sometime next week, which will make it only the fifth Bollywood film to do so post-pandemic after Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan and Stree 2. By the end of its run, the film is likely to cross 3.50 crore footfalls as well and could even go on to challenge Dangal as the most-watched Bollywood film in the last twenty years.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 242.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 21.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 32.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 35.50 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 15.75 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 16.25 cr. Total Rs. 559.50 cr.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Jan Neta and Rahu Ketu, Final update for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri