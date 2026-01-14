Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer approaching USD 30 million overseas, Worldwide nears 1200 crore

Dhurandhar is nearing the USD 30 million mark at the overseas box office. As of yesterday, the Ranveer Singh starrer has grossed USD 29.40 million (Rs. 263 crore) internationally. While the film is clearly in the closing phase of its run, the collections remain remarkably strong. The ongoing sixth week is expected to bring in around USD 900K, which is nothing short of phenomenal at this stage and perfectly sums up the kind of run the film has enjoyed overseas. There is likely another million still to come, taking the film to a potential lifetime finish of USD 30.25–30.50 million.

Combined with Rs. 919 crore approx from India, the worldwide box office gross for the film stands at Rs. 1182 crore approx. It is the second biggest Bollywood film of all time, just behind Dangal. Among Indian films, it comes in sixth place, though it will soon overtake KGF Chapter 2 to enter the top five.

In the regular overseas market, Dhurandhar will rank as the third-highest-grossing film for Bollywood behind Jawan and Pathaan, both of which grossed around USD 48 million. The difference mainly stems from the Middle East territories and Bangladesh, where Dhurandhar wasn’t released. A release in the Middle East would have added another USD 10 million plus for it, which would have taken it over the USD 40 million mark.

The film has delivered industry-best performances in the United States, Australia, and Canada. In Australia and Canada, it is also the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. In the United Kingdom, it currently stands as the fourth-highest grosser ever. It has also done well in smaller markets, crossing Pathaan in territories like Thailand and Hong Kong. Europe started off low but has managed to put up strong final numbers. A complete showdown comparing the three films will be done in the coming days.

The Territorial Breakdown for Overseas Box Office of Dhurandhar is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 12,635,000 Canada USD 5,450,000 Australia USD 3,655,000 New Zealand USD 475,000 Nepal USD 500,000 Singapore USD 540,000 Malaysia USD 170,000 Thailand USD 95,000 Hong Kong USD 90,000 Rest of Asia USD 150,000 United Kingdom USD 3,985,000 Germany USD 620,000 Netherlands USD 225,000 France USD 95,000 Norway USD 90,000 Rest of Europe USD 425,000 Africa & ROW USD 200,000 OVERSEAS USD 29,400,000

NOTE: There is a USD 30 million plus figure going around for the film, which is probably come up without converting Canada from CAD to USD. While the conversion became a common practice in the industry recently, though some distributors still report numbers as is, which is understandable because A) bigger number better and B) there are no fixed reporting standards which require conversion of Canadian grosses.

The film has grossed CAD 7.51 million in Canada; taking it as it is would give a grand overseas total of USD 31.46 million. The equivalent numbers for Pathaan and Jawan are USD 49.2 million and USD 49.60 million, respectively.

