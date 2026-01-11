Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer back in record daily collections on 6th Saturday

Dhurandhar collected Rs. 5.25 crore nett approx on its sixth Saturday, returning to record daily collections after missing out for a day on sixth Friday. The film registered a 60 per cent jump from Friday, which is better than what it had in the last two weeks, but still lower than the kind of Saturday spikes generally seen these days, where films often double their Friday numbers. That said, Dhurandhar is operating at a far higher absolute level than those films, which naturally makes the percentage growth appear relatively subdued.

The running total now stands at Rs. 756 crore nett approx. The sixth week is expected to collect around Rs. 25 crore nett, which will take it to around Rs. 775 crore nett by the end of this week. The film remains on course to reach the Rs. 800 crore nett, though it will eventually depend on how well it collects after the release of Border 2 two weeks from now.

Dhurandhar has emerged as the most-watched original Hindi film theatrically in the post-pandemic era, with around 3.35 crore tickets sold. While the collections are far, far ahead of the recent top grossers, the difference isn’t that much in terms of footfalls. Apart from a higher contribution from multiplexes, the film had maintained enhanced ticket prices throughout its run, unlike most other films, which reduce their prices 2nd Monday onwards. Dhurandhar finally lowered its prices last week. The film is going to cross 3.50 crore footfalls, though surpassing the 3.70 crore footfalls of Dangal and Pushpa 2 (Hindi) appears a bit challenging.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 162.00 cr. Week Four Rs. 101.00 cr. Week Five Rs. 47.25 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 3.25 cr. 6th Saturday Rs. 5.25 cr. Total Rs. 756.25 cr.

