Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer kicks off 7th week on record spree

Dhurandhar started its seventh week, collecting Rs. 1.50 crore nett approx on Friday. That is once again a record daily collection for a Hindi film, with the previous best of around Rs. 1 crore by Stree 2. The seventh week record is also with Stree 2 at Rs. 8.75 crore, which Dhurandhar should be able to take as well. Normally, from a Rs. 1.50 crore Friday, a week of around Rs. 12-13 crore would be expected, but Dhurandhar has shown lesser growth over weekends than we see nowadays, so a more reasonable target will be Rs. 10-11 crore.

The total box office collections for the Ranveer Singh starrer stand at Rs. 770 crore nett approx. By the end of this week, it will reach around Rs. 780 crore nett. There will be a big release next week, Border 2, which will lead to a drop in business, and the film is likely to close over or around Rs. 785-790 crore. The Rs. 800 crore nett mark is pretty much ruled out now.

Irrespective of where it finally lands, Dhurandhar is already the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Dhurandhar is nearing the 3.50 crore footfalls, which would make it the first Bollywood film to reach that level since Dangal, considering the Hindi version alone (Jawan did it in all versions). At one time, toppling Dangal seemed like a possibility, but that is no longer the case. Having said that, it is worth noting that the box office has gone down from the better days of the 2010s. Although the fall seems less for bigger films, as they tend to have longer runs nowadays due to less competition, it is there. Besides, there are places which are simply not collecting the way they used to. In that context, the footfalls, even though they will be short of Dangal, are probably of the same level, perhaps even better.

Then there is the matter of whether the film should be classified as an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. It would have been easier if it topped the Rs. 800 crore nett benchmark, but then there are other caveats, such as A) footfalls are not at that level, and B) the number includes a significant amount of feeding in the first week. A more detailed note addressing this classification will be put out in the coming days.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 161.75 cr. Week Four Rs. 100.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 44.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 24.00 cr. 7th Friday Rs. 1.50 cr. Total Rs. 770.00 cr.

