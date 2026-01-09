Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer nears 750cr after a record breaking 5th week

Dhurandhar closed its fifth week at Rs. 47 crore nett approx, taking its total box office collections in India to Rs. 748 crore nett approx. The film took the fifth weekend record during the weekend itself and has now taken the new record, almost 70 per cent higher than the previous. The Ranveer Singh starrer became the biggest Hindi film of all time during the fifth week.

Dhurandhar held steadily on the weekdays, with minimal drops. The fifth Thursday was around Rs. 4 crore nett, which gives it a good base to collect in the next week as well. It will face competition from The Raja Saab (Hindi), but that is not expected to prove a significant challenge to it. The film is poised to cross Rs. 750 crore nett today on its sixth Friday. It will be somewhere in the 780s or 790s by the end of the next two weeks. Whether it crosses Rs. 800 crore nett or not will depend on whether it can manage to collect post-release of Border 2, two weeks from now.

Dhurandhar has emerged as the most-watched original Hindi film theatrically in the post-pandemic era, with around 3.30 crore tickets sold, overtaking Gadar 2. While the collections are far, far ahead of the rest of Bollywood films, the difference isn’t that much in terms of footfalls. Apart from a higher contribution from multiplexes, the film had maintained enhanced ticket prices throughout its run, unlike most other films, which reduce their prices 2nd Monday onwards. Dhurandhar has finally lowered its prices this week. The film is likely to cross 3.50 crore footfalls, though surpassing the 3.70 crore footfalls of Dangal, to become the most-watched original Hindi film of the last twenty-five years, looks slightly challenging.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 162.00 cr. Week Four Rs. 101.00 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 11.00 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 12.25 cr. 5th Monday Rs. 4.00 cr. 5th Tuesday Rs. 4.25 cr. 5th Wednesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 5th Thursday Rs. 3.75 cr. Total Rs. 747.75 cr.

