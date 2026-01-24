Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer nets Rs 779 crore in 50 days, records drop with Border 2's release

Ranveer Singh's spy action drama Dhurandhar completed its 50 days of theatrical run at the box office. After wrapping its 7th week on a record figure, the movie entered the 8th week by registering a big drop. As per estimates, Dhurandhar collected Rs. 50 lakh on its Day 50 (8th Friday), recording a drop of roughly 40 percent.

The collections fell yesterday due to the arrival of Border 2 in cinemas, which is the first roadblock for Dhurandhar. The running cume of Dhurandhar has reached Rs. 778.80 crore net at the Indian box office in 50 days. The film has so far bagged every weekly record for Hindi films except week 1. The 8th week record is currently held by Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which collected Rs. 4 crore net. Despite the drop on the 8th Friday, Dhurandhar might still be able to get there if it shows normal gains over the weekend, and then there is republic day holiday to help.

Based on the current trends, the Ranveer Singh starrer will hit the Rs. 780 crore net mark soon in its 8th weekend. If it manages to survive against Border 2, the movie will end its entire run around Rs. 785 crore to Rs. 790 crore net mark. Dhurandhar is nearing the 3.50 crore footfalls, which would make it the first Bollywood film to reach that level since Dangal, considering the Hindi version alone (Jawan did it in all versions).

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 161.75 cr. Week Four Rs. 100.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 44.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 24.00 cr. 7th Friday Rs. 1.45 cr. 7th Saturday Rs. 2.60 cr. 7th Sunday Rs. 3.20 cr. 7th Monday Rs. 1.20 cr. 7th Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 7th Wednesday Rs. 0.95 cr. 7th Thursday Rs. 0.85 cr. 8th Friday Rs. 0.50 cr. Total Rs. 778.80 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

