Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer spy action drama holds well, earns Rs. 2.50 crore on 7th Saturday

Ranveer Singh's latest outing, Dhurandhar, continues its glorious run at the box office. The spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, collected Rs. 2.50 crore on its seventh Saturday, witnessing a jump of 30 percent over Friday.

The seventh week record is also with Stree 2 at Rs. 8.75 crore, which Dhurandhar should be able to take as well. Normally, from a Rs. 1.50 crore Friday, a week of around Rs. 12-13 crore would be expected, but Dhurandhar has shown lesser growth over weekends than we see nowadays, so a more reasonable target will be Rs. 10-11 crore.

Currently standing at Rs. 772.50 crore net at the Indian box office, the movie is expected to register another spike on Sunday which will take its total cume over the Rs. 775 crore net mark. Based on the current trends, the movie will wind its seventh week, hitting the Rs. 780 crore mark and then it will march towards its theatrical end.

Since there is a significant release, Border 2, the coming weekend; Dhurandhar is expected to close its box office journey around Rs. 785-790 crore net. As of now, it seems that the movie will miss the Rs. 800 crore mark. Let's see if it can show some legs even after the release of Sunny Deol starrer.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 161.75 cr. Week Four Rs. 100.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 44.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 24.00 cr. 7th Friday Rs. 1.50 cr. 7th Saturday Rs. 2.50 cr. Total Rs. 772.50 cr.

