Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer takes 2nd Saturday record with 50 crore plus

Dhurandhar collected Rs. 50.50-51 crore nett approx on its second Saturday at the Indian box office. That takes its nine-day running total to Rs. 271 crore nett approx. The second weekend for the film is on track to collect an astonishing Rs. 135-140 crore nett, 50 per cent higher than its opening weekend.

The growth from Friday will be around 65 per cent, which is a strong jump in general, but at this level of business, it's phenomenal. The advances were indicating an even stronger growth, but capacity issues kept it from going that high. The longer runtime naturally limits showcasing, which leads to capacity constraints during prime hours. This was evident with Animal, which saw muted weekend growth for the same reason. Dhurandhar, however, has managed to do far better.

The second Saturday numbers are a record for Hindi films, surpassing Rs. 41.50 crore nett of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) and Chhaava. It was only in 2023 that the second Saturday crossed Rs. 30 crore for the first time, and now Rs. 50 crore has been breached. In fact, this is the first time a film has collected Rs. 50 crore nett in a day after its first week. The film remains 20 per cent ahead of Pushpa 2 (Hindi), which, if it maintains for the rest of its run, will end up over Rs. 600 crore nett. There is, of course, potential to better that because the trend so far has been stronger than Pushpa.

Dhurandhar has now become a cultural phenomenon, getting into mainstream media and conversation, with its references to real-life events and political themes. This is reminiscent of the director’s previous film, Uri: The Surgical Strike, which saw a similar thing happening. That film opened to Rs. 8 crore nett on its first day and went on to collect Rs. 245 crore nett. This time, the trend isn’t just better but on a much larger scale.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 190.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 30.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 50.50 cr. Total Rs. 271.00 cr.

