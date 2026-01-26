Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster records fair hold against Border 2, earns nearly Rs 3 crore in 8th weekend

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, held well against the latest Sunny Deol release Border 2. The spy action drama added around Rs. 2.85 crore to the tally in its 8th weekend, with Rs. 1.35 crore coming on 8th Sunday.

Though the pace has slowed down with the arrival of Border 2, the movie still managed to gain fair traction. The running cume of Dhurandhar has now reached Rs. 783.35 crore net at the Indian box office. The film has so far bagged every weekly record for Hindi film except week 1. The 8th week record is currently held by Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which collected Rs. 4 crore net. It will be interesting to see whether the Ranveer Singh starrer can beat Gadar 2 and bag this week's all-time record too.

Based on the current trends, the spy action drama is near its theatrical end. It is expected to wrap its box office journey around Rs. 785 crore to Rs. 790 crore net mark in India.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 161.75 cr. Week Four Rs. 100.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 44.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 24.00 cr. 7th Friday Rs. 1.45 cr. 7th Saturday Rs. 2.60 cr. 7th Sunday Rs. 3.20 cr. 7th Monday Rs. 1.20 cr. 7th Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 7th Wednesday Rs. 0.95 cr. 7th Thursday Rs. 0.85 cr. 8th Friday Rs. 0.50 cr. 8th Saturday Rs. 1.00 cr. 8th Sunday Rs. 1.35 cr. Total Rs. 783.35 cr.

Co-starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and others, the movie is nearing the 3.50 crore footfalls, which would make it the first Bollywood film to reach that level since Dangal, considering the Hindi version alone (Jawan did it in all versions).

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Top 15 Opening Weekend of All Time (Hindi): Jawan tops with Rs 177 crore; Sunny Deol takes 6th, 10th spot with Gadar 2 and Border 2