Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh's film jumps on 7th Tuesday, nears Rs 780 crore mark

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, along with an ensemble star cast recorded another spike on its 7th Tuesday. The movie collected Rs. 1.50 crore net, registering a jump of 30 percent over its Monday. This took its 7th week's cume to Rs. 10.15 crore in 5 days. It is likely to wind around Rs. 12 crore net.



The running cume of Dhurandhar has reached Rs. 778.65 crore. It will cross the Rs. 780 crore mark by the end of its 7th week, post which the movie will march towards its final target. The Ranveer Singh starrer is all set to face Sunny Deol’s Border 2 from this Friday, which is expected to grab most of the screens and push all the holdover releases out the cinemas. Since Dhurandhar is already the highest grossing Hindi film of all time and the movie is still maintaining a strong hold, it will retain some shows.



Based on the current trends, the Aditya Dhar directorial is likely to close its all-time record box office journey around Rs. 790 crore net. Let's see if the movie can surprise us by registering strong trends ahead and get closer to the Rs. 800 crore net mark.



Co-starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and others, Dhurandhar is nearing the 3.50 crore footfalls, which would make it the first Bollywood film to reach that level since Dangal, considering the Hindi version alone (Jawan did it in all versions).



The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 161.75 cr. Week Four Rs. 100.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 44.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 24.00 cr. 7th Friday Rs. 1.50 cr. 7th Saturday Rs. 2.75 cr. 7th Sunday Rs. 3.25 cr. 7th Monday Rs. 1.15 cr. 7th Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. Total Rs. 778.65 cr.



