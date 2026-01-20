Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh's film maintains good hold, nets Rs 1 crore on 7th Monday

The Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is now running in its final legs. The spy action drama minted Rs. 1.15 crore on its 7th Monday, registering a drop of 30 percent over its previous Friday. This took its 7th week's cume to Rs. 8.65 crore in 4 days. It is likely to wind around Rs. 11 crore net.

Currently standing at Rs. 777.15 crore, Dhurandhar will hit the Rs. 780 crore mark by the end of this week and then it will march towards its lifetime target. The Aditya Dhar directorial will face Sunny Deol's much-awaited military drama, Border 2 from the coming weekend, which is expected to put a full stop on Dhurandhar's all-time record run.

However, if Dhurandhar manages to survive the new release, it will end up adding a couple of crores more to the tally. For the safe side, the lifetime theatrical target for the Ranveer Singh starrer is Rs. 785 to Rs. 790 crore net. Let's see if the movie can surprise us by registering strong trends ahead and get closer to the Rs. 800 crore net mark.

Co-starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and others, the movie is nearing the 3.50 crore footfalls, which would make it the first Bollywood film to reach that level since Dangal, considering the Hindi version alone (Jawan did it in all versions).

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 161.75 cr. Week Four Rs. 100.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 44.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 24.00 cr. 7th Friday Rs. 1.50 cr. 7th Saturday Rs. 2.75 cr. 7th Sunday Rs. 3.25 cr. 7th Monday Rs. 1.15 cr. Total Rs. 777.15 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

