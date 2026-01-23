Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh's film records good 7th week, cume reaches Rs. 778 crore

Dhurandhar recorded a good hold at the box office. The movie collected around Rs. 0.85 crore on its 7th Thursday, bringing the 7th week's total cume to Rs. 10.55 crore. Adding to its previous 6-week cume, the total box office collections of Dhurandhar now stands at Rs. 778.55 crore net at the Indian box office.

Based on the current trends, the Ranveer Singh starrer will hit the Rs. 780 crore net mark soon in its 8th week, while facing its first significant roadblock, Border 2. The Sunny Deol-led film is expected to grab most of the screens and push all the holdover releases out the cinemas. As of now, Dhurandhar is expected to wind its theatrical run very soon, adding a couple of crores more to the tally.

However, if it manages to survive, the movie will end its entire run around Rs. 785 crore to Rs. 790 crore. Dhurandhar is nearing the 3.50 crore footfalls, which would make it the first Bollywood film to reach that level since Dangal, considering the Hindi version alone (Jawan did it in all versions).

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 161.75 cr. Week Four Rs. 100.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 44.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 24.00 cr. 7th Friday Rs. 1.45 cr. 7th Saturday Rs. 2.60 cr. 7th Sunday Rs. 3.20 cr. 7th Monday Rs. 1.20 cr. 7th Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 7th Wednesday Rs. 0.95 cr. 7th Thursday Rs. 0.85 cr. Total Rs. 778.30 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for O Romeo, Tu Yaa Main and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain, final update for Border 2