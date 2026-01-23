Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh's film records good 7th week, cume reaches Rs. 778 crore
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has added Rs. 10.55 crore to the tally in its 7th week, bringing its total cume closer to the Rs. 780 crore mark.
Dhurandhar recorded a good hold at the box office. The movie collected around Rs. 0.85 crore on its 7th Thursday, bringing the 7th week's total cume to Rs. 10.55 crore. Adding to its previous 6-week cume, the total box office collections of Dhurandhar now stands at Rs. 778.55 crore net at the Indian box office.
Based on the current trends, the Ranveer Singh starrer will hit the Rs. 780 crore net mark soon in its 8th week, while facing its first significant roadblock, Border 2. The Sunny Deol-led film is expected to grab most of the screens and push all the holdover releases out the cinemas. As of now, Dhurandhar is expected to wind its theatrical run very soon, adding a couple of crores more to the tally.
However, if it manages to survive, the movie will end its entire run around Rs. 785 crore to Rs. 790 crore. Dhurandhar is nearing the 3.50 crore footfalls, which would make it the first Bollywood film to reach that level since Dangal, considering the Hindi version alone (Jawan did it in all versions).
The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Week One
|Rs. 196.50 cr.
|Week Two
|
Rs. 241.00 cr.
|Week Three
|Rs. 161.75 cr.
|Week Four
|Rs. 100.50 cr.
|Week Five
|Rs. 44.75 cr.
|Week Six
|Rs. 24.00 cr.
|7th Friday
|Rs. 1.45 cr.
|7th Saturday
|Rs. 2.60 cr.
|7th Sunday
|Rs. 3.20 cr.
|7th Monday
|Rs. 1.20 cr.
|7th Tuesday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|7th Wednesday
|Rs. 0.95 cr.
|7th Thursday
|Rs. 0.85 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 778.30 cr.
