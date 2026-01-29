Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh's film remains steady on 8th Wednesday, cume nears Rs 785 crore mark

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, maintained a steady run at the box office even after the release of Sunny Deol's Border 2. The movie fetched around Rs. 40 lakh on its 8th Wednesday, bringing the 8th week's total to Rs. 4.90 crore in 6 days. It is expected to wind its 8th week today around Rs. 5.50 crore net.

The movie has already bagged the biggest 8-week record in net collections, beating 25-year-old all time record of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. While the Sunny Deol film will hold the record in the ACTUAL collection, i.e. GROSS, the fact that the record this old has fallen even in NETT, which is the reporting standard of the Hindi film industry, is highly impressive. Dhurandhar now holds all the weekly records for Hindi films till the eighth week, except for the first week, which is held by Jawan (Pushpa 2, including dubbed films).

Though the pace has slowed down with the arrival of Border 2, the movie still managed to gain fair traction. The running cume of Dhurandhar has now reached Rs. 784.40 crore net at the Indian box office. The film is expected to mark its digital debut in the next week, which would mean a significant fall in theatrical business. Based on the current trends, the spy action drama is likely to wrap its box office journey around Rs. 785 crore to Rs. 790 crore net mark in India.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 161.75 cr. Week Four Rs. 100.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 44.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 23.25 cr. Week Seven Rs. 11.75 cr. 8th Friday Rs. 0.50 cr. 8th Saturday Rs. 1.00 cr. 8th Sunday Rs. 1.30 cr. 8th Monday Rs. 1.20 cr. 8th Tuesday Rs. 0.50 cr. 8th Wednesday Rs. 0.40 cr. Total Rs. 784.40 cr.

Co-starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and others, the movie has crossed the 3.50 crore footfalls, which means it turned out to be the first Bollywood film to achieve this feat since Dangal (2016). Jawan did it across all versions.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

