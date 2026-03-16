Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh's historic blockbuster adds Rs 1 crore in 15th Weekend, targets Rs 790 crore final

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is all set to blaze the big screens this weekend, but before that, Dhurandhar returned to the big screens. Though it's not a re-release but an expansion of the screens, as the first film never ceased its theatrical run. It was running at around 200 screens in its 14th week, and now that number has risen to 800 screens.

After collecting Rs. 787.95 crore in 14 weeks, Dhurandhar collected Rs. 20 lakh on its 99th day, followed by almost double Rs. 35 lakh on its 100th day and Rs. 40 lakh on its 101st day. That took its 15th weekend's cume to nearly Rs. 1 crore, bringing its entire running cume of 101 days to Rs. 788.90 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Based on the current trends, the Ranveer Singh starrer will end up collecting Rs. 790 crore nett before leaving cinemas, which will be the highest ever box office cume in India for a Hindi/Bollywood movie. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge should aim to surpass this mark and set a new benchmark for the upcoming releases.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 161.75 cr. Week Four Rs. 100.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 44.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 23.00 cr. Week Seven Rs. 11.75 cr. Week Eight Rs. 5.50 cr. Week Nine Rs. 1.75 cr. Week Ten Rs. 0.75 cr. Week Eleven Rs. 0.25 cr. Week Twelve Rs. 0.15 cr. Week Thirteen Rs. 0.10 cr. Week Fourteen Rs. 0.20 cr. 15th Friday Rs. 0.20 cr. 15th Saturday Rs. 0.35 cr. 15th Sunday Rs. 0.40 cr. Total Rs. 788.90 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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