Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh's historic blockbuster stays strong on 7th Wednesday, nears Rs 780 crore mark

Dhurandhar remained strong on its 7th Wednesday, adding Rs. 1 crore to the tally. The movie registered a drop of 35 percent over Tuesday and 15 percent over its Monday. The total cume of its 7th week has reached Rs. 11.15 crore in 6 days. It will wrap its entire week around Rs. 12 crore.

The running cume of Dhurandhar now stands at Rs. 779.65 crore. The movie will surpass the Rs. 780 crore mark tomorrow and then it will march towards its lifetime target. The Ranveer Singh's movie will face its first major roadblock from coming Friday, in the name of Border 2. The Sunny Deol-led film is expected to grab most of the screens and push all the holdover releases out of the cinemas. Based on the current trends, the Aditya Dhar directorial is likely to close its all-time record box office journey around Rs. 785-790 crore net.

Dhurandhar is nearing the 3.50 crore footfalls, which would make it the first Bollywood film to reach that level since Dangal, considering the Hindi version alone (Jawan did it in all versions). At one time, toppling Dangal seemed like a possibility, but that is no longer the case. Having said that, it is worth noting that the box office has gone down from the better days of the 2010s. Although the fall seems less for bigger films, as they tend to have longer runs nowadays due to less competition, it is there. Besides, there are places that are simply not collecting the way they used to. In that context, the footfalls, even though they will be short of Dangal, are probably of the same level, perhaps even better.

Then there is the matter of whether the film should be classified as an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. It would have been easier if it topped the Rs. 800 crore nett benchmark, but then there are other caveats, such as A) footfalls are not at that level, and B) the number includes a significant amount of feeding in the first week. A more detailed note addressing this classification will be put out in the coming days.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 161.75 cr. Week Four Rs. 100.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 44.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 24.00 cr. 7th Friday Rs. 1.50 cr. 7th Saturday Rs. 2.75 cr. 7th Sunday Rs. 3.25 cr. 7th Monday Rs. 1.15 cr. 7th Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 7th Wednesday Rs. 1.00 cr. Total Rs. 779.65 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

