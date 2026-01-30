Dhurandhar Box Office Collections Week 8: Ranveer Singh starrer holds well against Border 2, adds Rs 5.50 crore to tally

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, added Rs. 5.50 crore in its 8th week, with around Rs. 40 lakh coming on 8th Thursday. The drop from the previous week is around 55 percent, which is a good hold considering the release of Sunny Deol’s Border 2 this week.

The movie has already bagged the biggest 8-week record in net collections, beating 25-year-old all time record of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. While the Sunny Deol film will hold the record in the ACTUAL collection, i.e. GROSS, the fact that the record this old has fallen even in NETT, which is the reporting standard of the Hindi film industry, is highly impressive. Dhurandhar now holds all the weekly records for Hindi films till the eighth week, except for the first week, which is held by Jawan (Pushpa 2, including dubbed films).

Since Dhurandhar is now streaming on OTT, the movie is expected to see a massive dip in its collections from today onwards. However, it still can add a couple of crores to the tally, before leaving the cinemas. Currently standing at Rs. 785 crore, Dhurandhar is expected to wrap its entire box office journey in the vicinity of Rs. 785 crore to Rs. 788 crore net in India.

Having said that, the movie will not enter the Rs. 800 crore net mark from now on, which seemed possible at one moment. Nevertheless, the movie has already emerged as the highest grossing Bollywood movie of all time at the Indian box office. It is also the first ever Hindi film to clock over the Rs. 700 crore net mark.

The Box Office Collections for Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 161.75 cr. Week Four Rs. 100.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 44.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 23.25 cr. Week Seven Rs. 11.75 cr. Week Eight Rs. 5.50 cr. Total Rs. 785.00 cr.

