Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film doubles its opening day on second Friday overseas

Dhurandhar raked in USD 1.40 million (Rs. 12.50 crore) approx on its 2nd Friday at the overseas box office. That's roughly double the amount of its opening day Friday last week. This takes its 8-day running total to USD 7.90 million (Rs. 71 crore) approx. Combined with Rs. 263 crore from India, the worldwide box office gross stands at Rs. 334 crore approx. By the end of this weekend, the film will be closing in on the Rs. 500 crore mark.

The second Friday business for Dhurandhar ranks amongst the biggest for Indian cinema. This is with the film not just missing the release in the Middle Eastern markets but also battling capacity constraints across all major markets. Although things have improved a bit today in some of them, it's still nowhere close to accommodating the demand.

Australia recorded the biggest 2nd Friday ever for an Indian film, despite severe capacity issues. In the United States, Dhurandhar posted the 2nd biggest 2nd Friday of all time with USD 625K, trailing only behind Baahubali 2 (USD 785K). Canada was also the 2nd biggest, trailing Animal there. These two, combined as North America, which is the reporting norm, added to the biggest 2nd Friday for Indian films. The United Kingdom also saw a very strong day, second only to Pathaan.

The 2nd weekend for the film is on track to collect over USD 5 million, which will be nearly 70 per cent higher than its opening weekend. It will be over USD 11 million by Sunday. The full run projections for the film have increased every day, and now it is a serious contender for USD 20 million plus final. This USD 20 million will be coming from the strength of major markets, with minimal contribution from the smaller territories. If these territories were to pick up, the film may move towards USD 25 million.

The Overseas Territorial Breakdown for Dhurandhar is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 3,265,000 Canada USD 1,525,000 Australia USD 1,125,000 New Zealand USD 160,000 Nepal USD 175,000 United Kingdom USD 1,050,000 Rest of Europe USD 400,000 Rest of World USD 200,000 OVERSEAS USD 7,900,000

