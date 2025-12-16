Dhurandhar Box office Early Trend: Ranveer Singh film defying gravity, shredding records with near Rs 30 crore 2nd Tuesday

Dhurandhar remains a dhurandhar at the box office on its 2nd Tuesday with what looks like another day of around Rs. 30 crore nett. The film is defying gravity, showing almost NO drop from its Monday business, which was already an absurd hold. In fact, there might be some growth when the actuals arrive tomorrow morning. The box office has been showing growth on Tuesday in the last year or so since the introduction of discount day, but Dhurandhar HAS NOT opted for any of the discounts so far and yet the business is holding so strongly.

That hands Dhurandhar another daily record for Hindi films, and it's not even close as it beats the previous record of Rs. 17.50 crore nett by Chhaava, with an insane 65 percent margin. For that matter, when considering the overall Indian box office records, Dhurandhar is second only to Baahubali: The Conclusion, which grossed Rs. 39.25 crore in all languages. The rate it is going, it may start beating those Baahubali 2 records in the coming days.

The total box office collection for Dhurandhar stands at Rs. 389 crore approx, including Rs. 193 crore in the first five days of its second week. The second week is already a record for Hindi films, surpassing Rs. 178 crore of Pushpa 2 (Hindi), and there are two more days to go. The full week is on track to collect Rs. 240 crore nett or so.

Dhurandhar was already a lock to become the first original Hindi film to cross Rs. 600 crore nett, and now, it is becoming more and more likely to collect Rs. 700 crore nett as well. Then of course, there is Rs. 738 crore nett of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) for becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. That seemed like an impossibility even on Sunday, but not anymore. A lot will depend on how it holds this coming Friday when it faces competition from Avatar 3.

