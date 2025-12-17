Dhurandhar Box Office Early Collections: Ranveer Singh film shows no fatigue, Tops 400 crore with 25 crore 2nd Wednesday

Dhurandhar is looking to collect Rs. 24-25 crore nett approx on its 2nd Wednesday, down about 15 per cent from the previous day. This is a perfectly standard hold from Tuesday, but since it's coming on a very high level of collection, it's phenomenal. This also marks the thirteenth consecutive day for the film collecting over the Rs. 20 crore nett, no other film has managed more than ten.

The Ranveer Singh film has breached Rs. 400 crore nett on its thirteenth day of release, with a total of Rs. 416 crore nett. Of that, Rs. 220 crore approx is from the six days of the second week, which is not just an all-time record but also the first time Rs. 200 crore nett has been crossed in the second week. The full second week is on track to collect over Rs. 240 crore nett.

Second Wednesday numbers are again a record for a Hindi film, beating Rs. 23 crore of Chhaava, which came on a holiday. The next best is Pushpa 2 (Hindi), closer to almost half of Dhurandhar. The film now holds the record for the biggest daily collections for Hindi films for all the days of the second week, and it is expected to continue adding more as it is so far ahead of the rest.

Dhurandhar is firmly on course to become not just the first original Hindi film to cross Rs. 600 crore nett, but also more and more likely to cross Rs. 700 crore nett as well. Then of course, there is Rs. 738 crore nett of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) for becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. That seemed like an impossibility even as late as Sunday, but now it is very much on the table. A lot will depend on where it lands this Friday when it faces competition from Avatar 3.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows: