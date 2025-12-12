Dhurandhar Box Office Early Trends: Ranveer Singh film OBILTERATE 2nd Friday record, spying 30 crore day

Dhurandhar has taken a massive leap in its second week, with the film looking to COLLECT over Rs. 28 crore nett on its 2nd Friday. The Ranveer Singh starrer started on a similar level as Thursday in the morning, started to see a surge during the matinee shows, and now in the evening, it is flying. If the current momentum continues in the night shows, as is usually the case, it can grow to Rs. 30 crore nett. This is comfortably the biggest 2nd Friday ever for a Hindi film, surpassing Pushpa 2 (Hindi) by a considerable 15 per cent or more.

Dhurandhar is locked to take the biggest second weekend of all time, with projections currently in the staggering Rs. 120–140 crore nett range.

The word “collect” needs to be emphasised above because the box office of the film was a number in the first couple of days of its release, with a large amount of feeding involved in them, but now it's pretty much all organic collections. The film built enormous momentum over its first week, beginning with an extraordinary weekend trend and carrying that strength into the weekdays. While the numbers stayed flat from Tuesday to Thursday, that was due to the tapering off of the feeding element; the organic collections were growing each day. By Thursday, it was competing with all-time daily records, and now it has gone to altogether another level, obliterating the existing records.

Dhurandhar has now become a cultural phenomenon, getting into mainstream media and conversation, with its references to real-life events and political themes. This is reminiscent of the director’s previous film, Uri: The Surgical Strike, which saw a similar thing happening. That film opened to Rs. 8 crore nett on its first day and went on to collect Rs. 245 crore nett. This time, the trend isn’t just better but on a much larger scale.

The film is going to enjoy a huge holiday period of Christmas-New Year holidays at the end of the month, which is considered to be the most lucrative window at the box office. The stage is perfectly set for Dhurandhar to explode even further. Several records on the table, including the highest grosser of the year (Kantara: Chapter 1), the highest grossing original Hindi film of all time (Stree 2) and the highest grossing Bollywood film of all time (Jawan).

