Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar’s film continues steady run, earns Rs 2 crore on 6th Monday

Hindi cinema's all-time blockbuster movie, Dhurandhar, continues to maintain a strong hold at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 2 crore on its 6th Monday, registering a drop of roughly 40 percent over its previous Friday. The 6th week's cume now stands at Rs. 16.25 crore net. It is expected to wind the week around Rs. 22-25 crore.

The running cume of Dhurandhar has reached Rs. 764 crore net in 39 days of theatrical run. It will cross the Rs. 770 crore mark by the end of this week and then march towards the Rs. 775 crore mark in the next weekend. Though there are a couple of new releases this weekend, Dhurandhar will keep gaining traction.

Looking at the current trends, Dhurandhar has the potential even to inaugurate the Rs. 800 crore net club. However, to achieve this insane milestone, it would have to maintain a strong hold even after the release of Border 2 this Republic Day weekend. If it hits the Rs. 800 crore mark, the movie will become the first-ever Indian film to achieve this feat.

For the unversed, the Aditya Dhar directorial has already emerged as the highest-grossing film of all time at the Hindi box office. The movie snatched Pushpa 2’s record and brought the crown back to Hindi cinema. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can set a new benchmark.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 196.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 241.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 162.00 cr. Week Four Rs. 101.00 cr. Week Five Rs. 47.25 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 3.25 cr. 6th Saturday Rs. 5.25 cr. 6th Sunday Rs. 5.75 cr. 6th Monday Rs. 2.00 cr. Total Rs. 764 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

