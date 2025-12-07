Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh film collects USD 1.90 million overseas in 2 days with strong growth on Saturday

Dhurandhar collected USD 1.15 million (Rs. 10.50 crore) approx on Saturday at the overseas box office, registering a strong 53 percent growth from its Friday opening day. The two-day cumulative box office gross stands at USD 1.90 million (Rs. 17 crore) approx. Combined with Rs. 63 crore gross numbers in India, the worldwide collection amounts to Rs. 80 crore approx.

The Ranveer Singh starrer has not been released in the Middle Eastern markets, as is the norm for films revolving around the Indo-Pak conflict. A release in these territories could have potentially added another 15–25 percent to the overseas total.

Almost all of the business is coming from the four major markets, the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, with minimal contribution from elsewhere. The growth on Saturday was all across the board, with a more prominent surge in the United States at nearly 70 percent over Friday. The UK and Canada both saw a growth of over 50 percent, while Australia is getting close to a 50 percent jump.

Unlike India, where the box office isn’t a collection but a number, marred by feeding. The overseas box office is organic, and so is the trend. The trend is good in India as well; the overseas box office provides support to the assessment. The Aditya Dhar directorial has been highly appreciated and can have a strong run, to be helped by the holiday period at the end of the month. There is no major competition, so it can make good use of it.

The Territorial Breakdown for Dhurandhar Overseas Box Office is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 850,000 Canada USD 380,000 Australia USD 250,000 New Zealand USD 40,000 United Kingdom USD 240,000 Rest of Europe USD 70,000 Rest of World USD 70,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,900,000

