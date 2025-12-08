Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh film collects USD 3.20 million overseas with a strong weekend trend

Dhurandhar collected USD 3.20 million (Rs. 29 crore) approx in its opening weekend internationally, with a strong box office trend. The film grossed USD 1.25 million approx on Sunday, slightly up from Saturday, when the norm is a 20-30 per cent drop. Combined with Rs. 108 crore from India, the worldwide weekend for the film amounted to Rs. 137 crore approx.

The Ranveer Singh starrer has not been released in the Middle Eastern markets, as is usually the case for films revolving around the Indo-Pak conflict. A release in these territories could have potentially added another 15–25 per cent to the overseas total.

Almost 90 per cent of its overseas business came from the four main markets: the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. Australia and Canada were the ones with the best pre-sales and got the best opening, albeit a bit constrained by capacity. The film marketing anchored around a popular Punjabi track probably helped it here. The United States and the United Kingdom saw strong growth over the weekend, with the latter having Sunday 80 per cent higher than opening weekend. In the US, the film barely dropped on Sunday, a very encouraging sign for the longer run.

Unlike India, where the box office isn’t a collection but a number, marred by feeding. The overseas box office is organic, and so is the trend. The Aditya Dhar directorial has been appreciated. The strong weekend trend bodes well for the full run prospects of the film. The USD 10 million mark seems like a good, feasible target, which was nowhere the case when the film opened on Friday. It will get a major holiday period at the end of the month to help, and since there isn’t much of competition, it can make good use of it.

The Territorial Breakdown for Dhurandhar Overseas Box Office is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 1,350,000 Canada USD 640,000 Australia USD 410,000 New Zealand USD 60,000 United Kingdom USD 405,000 Germany USD 80,000 Rest of Europe USD 125,000 Rest of World USD 130,000 OVERSEAS USD 3,200,000

(Rs. 29.00 cr.)

