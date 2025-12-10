Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh film continues extraordinary trend on Wednesday, nets 162 crore in 6 days

Dhurandhar is looking to put Rs. 25 crore nett approx on Wednesday at the Indian box office. The business stayed on par with Tuesday, which was already up from Monday by nearly 20 per cent. The six-day running total for the film stands at Rs. 161.50 crore nett approx. The first week for the film is headed for Rs. 180 crore nett plus, which is an excellent figure and coming with an outstanding trend. The Wednesday numbers for the film are among the highest ever in history, ahead of films like Jawan, Pathaan and Stree 2.

The film has gathered massive momentum and has now become a phenomenon, getting into mainstream media and conversation, as there are some political elements involved. Seconding this is the trend in the overseas markets, which is similarly uber strong. There is still some feeding involved for the film, but the quantum has come down from what it was during the weekend. In the second week, things should get closer to or pretty much completely normal. That said, there is no way to verify it. However, considering the feeding has gone down, the organic trend is even better than what the numbers are showing.

Based on its trajectory so far, the film is certain to surpass the Rs. 400 crore nett mark and is likely gunning for the Rs. 500 crore nett plus. It will be getting the help from the holiday period at the end of the month, and there isn’t a big competition either. The film can easily run till Border 2 arrives on Republic Day next month.

The makers of the film showed immense confidence in the film, putting so much of their resources into a film like this, which had limitations commercially. The confidence was there in marketing too, as they kept a lot under wraps, giving the audiences a chance to experience it fresh in theatres. They probably got cold feet and lost some of their confidence in the end, indulging in manufacturing box office numbers. This has cost the film of positivity in the industry that the organic growth in trend would have brought.

The Box Office Numbers of Dhurandhar in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 24.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 28.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 37.50 cr. Monday Rs. 21.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 25.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 25.00 cr. Total Rs. 161.50 cr.

