Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh film displaying exceptional holds overseas on Monday

Dhurandhar is registering extraordinary holds in overseas markets on its first working day, Monday. Based on actual grosses from the eastern territories and pre-sales and hourly trends from the western markets, Monday is shaping up to be on par with or very close to its opening day. The film already displayed a strong trend during the weekend, and now Monday has put its stocks even higher.

In Australia, the film collected AUD 180K on Monday, up 15 per cent from its opening day Friday and down just 24 per cent from Sunday. The pre-sales for Tuesday are up greatly from Monday, and it doesn’t just stop there, with the film already recording strong pre-sales for the subsequent days from Wednesday all the way through the second weekend.

The film had capacity constraints in Australia over the weekend, which is causing a spillover effect in sales, but all the capacity constraints can't do anything if a film isn’t appreciated, and that’s what Dhurandhar has gotten. The four-day collections down under stand at AUD 800K, and it will end the first week at around AUD 1.30 million. From there, it should be a cakewalk crossing AUD 2 million and AUD 2.50 million, with USD 3 million being a quite realistic target.

Similarly, the film is holding strongly in the United Kingdom, with hourly grosses down less than 50 per cent from Sunday at the time of writing. By the end of the day, it should get even better and will likely be over its opening day gross. Canada has superb pre-sales for the day, just slightly lower than its opening day, so it should be a strong day there as well.

In all, after seeing the Monday holds, the film’s prospects of reaching the USD 10 million mark in full run now seem highly likely. With the holiday period and lack of major competition, the film could end up doing something even more special. We had Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and Saiyaara as two films that showcased unprecedented legs, but both of them were from light genres of rom-com or a love story. Dhurandhar, being an action thriller, a genre not typically known for long legs, makes these trends even more remarkable.

